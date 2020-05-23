Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRWH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Shares of TRWH stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 229,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $571.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.