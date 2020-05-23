Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 2,525,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

