Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $181.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $156.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.68.

UNP traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $165.16. 1,704,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,208. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average is $165.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

