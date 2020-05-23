Upfiring Achieves Market Capitalization of $919,350.12 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Upfiring has a total market cap of $919,350.12 and approximately $364.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00056461 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00367523 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009532 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011350 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000524 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012376 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Upfiring

UFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

