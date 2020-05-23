ValuEngine Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Sell

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 329,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 470.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,987 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 394,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 275,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

