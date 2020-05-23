ValuEngine Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Sell

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.
NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 329,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96.
In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 470.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,987 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 394,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 275,067 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
