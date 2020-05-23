ValuEngine Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Sell

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 7,251,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,150. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

