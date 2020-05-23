Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 391,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.