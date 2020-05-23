Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $21.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $22.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $25.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.86. 5,581,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,662,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $590,147,000 after acquiring an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $78,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

