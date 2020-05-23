Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,155 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.86. 5,581,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

