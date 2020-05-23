Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,155 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.86. 5,581,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.