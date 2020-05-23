Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $189.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.86. 5,581,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. The firm has a market cap of $370.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

