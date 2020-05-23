Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,707. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Insiders have acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

