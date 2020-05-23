Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Argus

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lowered by Argus from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,707. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

