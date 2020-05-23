Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by Nomura from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.03.
NYSE WMT traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. 7,294,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.
In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 612,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
