Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by Nomura from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.03.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. 7,294,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 612,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

