Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,294,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.