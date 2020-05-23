Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 3,486,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. Walmart has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

