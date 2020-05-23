Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,166,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

