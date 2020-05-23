Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.77. 327,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

