Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upped their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.33. 7,294,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99. Walmart has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

