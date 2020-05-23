Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.
Shares of WMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 3,486,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. Walmart has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.
In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
