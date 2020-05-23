Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 3,486,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,241. Walmart has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.