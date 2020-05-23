Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $147.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,279,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,716. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 78,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

