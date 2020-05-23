Wedbush Increases Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target to $32.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 203,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.24. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

