Wells Fargo & Co Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $185.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $171.11. 975,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $171.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,886,250. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

