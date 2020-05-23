West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned West Bancorporation an industry rank of 194 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,509.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $42,501.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,973.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $335,304 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

WTBA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.