WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) PT Raised to $6.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPX. Barclays assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,528,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

