Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Position Boosted by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Youdao (NYSE:DAO) by 250.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Youdao comprises 0.6% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.55% of Youdao worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $10,850,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $11,577,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 919,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Youdao has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Youdao in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

