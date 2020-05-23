Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. Amc Networks posted earnings per share of $2.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 814,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amc Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

