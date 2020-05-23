Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.27). EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

