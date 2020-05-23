Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.53. J2 Global posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 259,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

