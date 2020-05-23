Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.20. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $65.37. 247,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

