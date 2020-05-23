Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Pool reported earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.43.

POOL traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $238.18. The company had a trading volume of 369,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.73. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $239.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 397.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

