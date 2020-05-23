Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $685.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $685.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.45 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $652.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.28. 617,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,784. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.