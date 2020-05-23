Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $103,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.04. 1,589,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

