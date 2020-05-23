Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Post $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $2.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,145. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,423 shares of company stock worth $10,341,620 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $2,147,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

