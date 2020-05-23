Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.85. Steris reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the first quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the first quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $157.48. The company had a trading volume of 432,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.75. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.