Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $563.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $580.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $639.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

CW stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. CWM LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.