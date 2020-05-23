Zacks: Brokerages Set $19.00 Target Price for SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.