Zacks: Brokerages Set $39.00 Price Target for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 202 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of PTSI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. 16,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.90.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

