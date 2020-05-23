Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Hold

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBBP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 345,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,523.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.