Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

TAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 177,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,716. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 202.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,445 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 161.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 1,067,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.