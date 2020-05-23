Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 375,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.08.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 948.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

