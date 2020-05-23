Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 356,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,240. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $27,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,606,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

