Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.32.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 384,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 97.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 162,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

