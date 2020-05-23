Zacks Investment Research Lowers Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 626,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.