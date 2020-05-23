Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy’s first-quarter earnings and revenues lagged estimates. Earnings declined year over year due to unfavorable weather conditions. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and its long-term $26B capital spending plan for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID-19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, its future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, the ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. It is also exposed to risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE D traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $507,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $489,548,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.