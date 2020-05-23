Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to “Buy”

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

RP stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,250,264.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $7,880,449.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2,000.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

