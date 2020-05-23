Zacks: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MPB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, Director William A. Specht III acquired 1,500 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $31,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 10,124 shares of company stock worth $194,802 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. 7,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

