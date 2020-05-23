Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given $45.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.81 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 77 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti cut their price target on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

