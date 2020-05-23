Zel Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00513498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00072314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 103,311,650 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

