ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Raised by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 4,092.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,850 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 1.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $22,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $388,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ZTO stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.61%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

