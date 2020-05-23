ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE ZTO traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $30,261,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after purchasing an additional 766,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after purchasing an additional 663,256 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,820,000 after purchasing an additional 461,979 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

