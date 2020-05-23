ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.
NYSE ZTO traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $30,261,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after purchasing an additional 766,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after purchasing an additional 663,256 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,820,000 after purchasing an additional 461,979 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
